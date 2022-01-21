Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Decreases By 23.7%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,600 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 662,500 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 493,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $0.74 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

