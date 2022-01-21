DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Up 7.4%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s share price was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 1,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 141,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.