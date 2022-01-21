DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Up 7.4%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s share price was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 1,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 141,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 310,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

