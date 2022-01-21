Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 6%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price was up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 93,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,190,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 35.7% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

