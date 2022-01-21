NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.49

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 14614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

