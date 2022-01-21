Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 97,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

