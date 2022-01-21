BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,550,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 12,290,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 10,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

BBIO stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.