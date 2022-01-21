AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $8.49 on Thursday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $134,194.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in AlloVir by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AlloVir by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

