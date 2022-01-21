BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.61. BRF has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after buying an additional 850,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 127.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BRF by 1,919.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BRF by 38.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 325,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in BRF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,786 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

