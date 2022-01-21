Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($999.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guild will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,027,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

