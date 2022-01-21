Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDAP. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Edap Tms by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 38,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

