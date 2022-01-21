DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Roth Capital restated a sell rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CBRE Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.95.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. DraftKings has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,191 shares of company stock worth $17,970,573. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,058.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.7% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

