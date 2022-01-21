Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,490 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BVN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 0.83. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

