Truist Financial Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $275.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.18.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $173.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.99 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $220,495,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

