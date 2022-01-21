First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $108.73

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.73 and last traded at $108.73, with a volume of 1710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $125.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

