Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.58

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $157,015.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 830,867 shares of company stock worth $17,707,834 in the last 90 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.
About Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
