Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.58

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $157,015.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 830,867 shares of company stock worth $17,707,834 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

