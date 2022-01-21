Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.65

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.65 and last traded at $89.65, with a volume of 2413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hector Colon acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $218,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

