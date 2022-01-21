Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Down 3.2%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.89 and last traded at $45.03. 3,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 452,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Get Terex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.07.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 28.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Terex by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Terex by 11.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Terex by 3,044.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.