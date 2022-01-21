SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.57.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.