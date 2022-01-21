LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveVox Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based customer services and digital engagement tools. LiveVox Holdings Inc., formerly known as Crescent Acquisition Corp, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get LiveVox alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LVOX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LiveVox has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden bought 253,000 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.