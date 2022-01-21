Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.55.

Markforged stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Markforged has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

