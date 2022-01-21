Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 196,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 37.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

