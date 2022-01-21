Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 809,500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $525,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $17,137,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.