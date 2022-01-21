The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Allstate by 32.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 148,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $3,097,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 16.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

