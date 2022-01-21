Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 35,000 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 97.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.