Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $60,000 Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 77.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $134.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average is $183.37. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.79 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.