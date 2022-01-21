Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stake Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 136.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 217,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

