Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,586 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

