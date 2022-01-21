Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.24 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $5,451,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 6.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,909,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after acquiring an additional 118,861 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,517 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of AIRC opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a PE ratio of -113.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

