Financial Advisory Group Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.