WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 14,866 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $161,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Apple by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 19,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average of $154.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.