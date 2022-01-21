iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.53. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.