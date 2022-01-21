Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RTOKY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

