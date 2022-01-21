Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RTOKY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.