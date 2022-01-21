Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of IKTSY opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.