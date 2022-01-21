Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target to C$13.00

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MYAGF opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.44.
About Aya Gold & Silver
