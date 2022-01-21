Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target to C$13.00

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MYAGF opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.