Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $4.34 on Thursday. AMMO has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $499.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of -0.61.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMMO will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMMO by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMMO by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after purchasing an additional 905,379 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO during the third quarter valued at $20,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMMO by 40.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 825,455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMMO by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 210,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

