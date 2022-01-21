Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNW. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.