Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Bbva USA grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

