Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 80,156 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,156 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bristow Group were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 787,498 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 2,187.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 238.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

