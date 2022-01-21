EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,735 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 3.27. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

