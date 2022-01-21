Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lifted to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.86.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.95 and a 200 day moving average of $289.18. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

