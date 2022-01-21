Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 120.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,312 shares of company stock worth $4,113,806 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $65,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Mimecast by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

