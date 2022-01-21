SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

