Analysts Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to Post $0.91 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 8.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.