J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JDW. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

LON JDW opened at GBX 913.60 ($12.47) on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 800.80 ($10.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -6.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 907.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.19.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.