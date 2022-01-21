Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris stock opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.