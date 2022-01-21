Stephens Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $232.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.22.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.71. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

