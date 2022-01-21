Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,985 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in American Financial Group by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of AFG opened at $129.33 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.