Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Veritex worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

