Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 72,519 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.