Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,992 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 70,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.